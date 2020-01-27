Chinese premier visits epicenter of virus as death row reaches 80

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan on Monday, the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic that killed 80 people and affected more than 2,700 people, as Beijing tried to communicate how strongly it intends to react to the crisis.

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 81 on Monday, as the government extended the Lunar New Year holiday and more big businesses shut down or told staff to work from home in an effort to curb the spread.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, as the government sought to signal it was responding seriously to the crisis.

Moreover, Hong Kong announced it would bar entry to visitors from the mainland province at the center of the outbreak. Travel agencies were ordered to cancel group tours nationwide following a warning the virus’s ability to spread was increasing.

Increasingly drastic anti-disease efforts began with the Jan. 22 suspension of plane, train and bus links to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where the virus was first detected last month. That lockdown has expanded to a total of 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease-control measures ever imposed.