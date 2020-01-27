Kuwaiti married couple arrested for posting this ‘immoral’ video

Kuwait arrested a married couple on Tuesday after they posted an “immoral” video clip of themselves on social media.

A Kuwaiti security source told local media that a suit has been filed with the public prosecution against the couple, charging them with violation of public decency.

Detectives identified the couple from the video and raided their house as part of their investigation.

The couple allegedly published the video with the deliberate aim of provoking their followers, Saudi media reported.

In the video, the husband brushes his wife’s hair as they joke to the camera. The man, who is from the Bidoon – Kuwait’s stateless minority – and his Kuwaiti wife posted the video on Twitter, according to the reports. The video provoked a strong backlash as it is seen to go against the traditions of Kuwaiti society.