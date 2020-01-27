Delta Air Lines was Friday fined $50,000 by the US Department of Transportation to settle allegations it discriminated against three Muslim passengers who were ordered off their planes.

In its consent order, the department said it found Delta “engaged in discriminatory conduct” and violated anti-discrimination laws when it removed the three passengers.

In one incident on July 26, 2016, a Muslim couple were removed from Delta Flight 229 at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after a passenger told a flight attendant their behaviour made her “very uncomfortable and nervous”.

Despite Delta Security Protocol Officer’s assurance, the pilot of the flight made the couple leave the flight and thus came under fire.

Similarly, a Muslim man was offloaded from Delta flight 49 from Amsterdam to New York on similar complaint without evidence and despite security personnel’s otherwise instruction.

While Delta Airline did not admit of discrimination on its part, it did “not dispute that each of these two incidents could have been handled differently”.