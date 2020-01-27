Fire erupts in a grounded aircraft at Karachi airport

A massive fire suddenly erupted on Sunday night in a grounded airplane at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Sources report that the fire exploded unexpectedly in one of the idle aircraft grounded about one kilometer away from the runway, and the airport officials, after being notified, called the fire tenders that extinguished the fire.

The sources said that bushes near the grounded planes caught fire, which eventually engulfed one of the planes parked in the compound.

Earlier on January 7, a Karachi-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Jinnah International Airport.

Earlier on January 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) received a green signal from U.S. officials to start direct flights to the country from May this year, the spokesman for the national flag carrier said.