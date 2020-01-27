SC to hear railway deficit case against Sheikh Rasheed tomorrow

The Supreme court has will hear the railway deficit case against Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed tomorrow.

As per details, a case related to railway deficit will be conducted by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in which the disappearance of recovery made from the railway would be heard.

The data collected in 2019 states that Pakistan Railways had spent more than Rs86.2 billion while bringing in only Rs49.6 billion, incurring a deficit of Rs36.6 billion. A staggering Rs57.24 billion or 108 percent of total revenue was spent just on staff salaries and pensions.

Earlier, the minister said that presently Pakistan Railways was running 136 passengers and freight trains. While to solve the problems of employees from grade 1 to 16 of Pakistan Railways he will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of more facilities to them.

While speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, the federal minister also dismissed speculations of any in-house-change in the center as well as in Punjab.