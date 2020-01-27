Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested from Shaheen Town, Peshawar during the early hours of Monday morning, officials said.

The arrest was confirmed by Tahkal police station official Shiraz Khan.

Taking to Twitter early Monday morning, another PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar said: “This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner. Manzoor’s arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen.”

Last night Manzoor Pashteen was arrested in Tehkaal, Peshawar. This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful & democratic manner. But Manzoor’s arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen.#ReleaseManzoorPashteen — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) January 27, 2020

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the evolving situation.