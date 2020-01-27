Maximum financial relief for people this year, says Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to taking country on the road to progress and prosperity, as per the aspirations of the nation.

Speaking at a press conference, she said the country was now moving ahead successfully towards economic stability due to positive and effective economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

She said 2020 would be the year of national progress, development and prosperity, in which maximum financial relief would be provided to people.

She added that the government was determined to implement its reforms agenda to root out corruption, adding that all stakeholders should join the government for strengthening democracy in the country.

Firdous said all Punjab Assembly members had shown full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

About Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s meeting with Members Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) on Saturday, Firdous said, “After voicing all their concerns and reservations, all MPAs in Punjab have once again expressed their confidence in the chief minister’s leadership.”

She said the government coalition partners have shown confidence in leadership of Usman Buzdar in Punjab. She added, “Our coalition partners are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. Whether it is the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) or other political parties, they are determined to put the country on the road to progress.”

She said people wanted Pakistan to progress, and political parties should play their constitutional role in legislation for well-being of the country. “Instead of speaking against the government and misleading people, the opposition should play its role in parliament and help the government make laws,” she added.

The special assistant to the premier asked the opposition to participate in the events the government had planned for Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. She said the Indian government had made the lives of the oppressed Kashmiri people a living hell through human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said Narendra Modi-led government intended to eliminate all minorities, including Muslims, from India. She said the Indian government was targeting minorities, especially Muslims She said the Modi government must revise/reconsider its policies, which were resulting in political chaos, unrest in India and promoting hate, conflict and confrontation among the minorities.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements about RSS and fascist Modi regime were being highlighted in the world media.

The special assistant urged the international community to play its role to help end Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people. She said that the international organisations were rejecting claims of secularism by India.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for human dignity and their inalienable right to self-determination.