Policeman martyred, two injured in Bajaur blasts

A policeman was martyred and two others injured in separate bomb blasts during search operations on Sunday.

According to details, the Bajaur police were engaged in a search operation when a bomb exploded in Dara area of Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur. Policeman Waqifullah was martyred in the blast.

The second blast also took place in the same locality during a search operation in which two policemen were injured. The injured cops were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khar for treatment.

The funeral prayer of the martyred policeman was offered in Civil Colony Khar, where a smartly turned out contingent of the police presented a guard of honour to the martyred cop.

Bajaur DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shah, Bajaur Scouts Commandant Colonel Selman Khalid, Levies personnel, government officials and a large number of citizens attended the funeral prayer.