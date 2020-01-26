Two dead , five injured after US Embassy’s car hit another vehicle

ISLAMABAD: A woman died on the spot and five others wounded after their vehicle hit by an overspeeding car of US Embassy in Islamabad, private source reported on Sunday.

According to the police sources, one of the cars involved in the crash belongs to the United States Embassy in Islamabad. The car sped into traffic from the other side despite the signal being red, they added, noting that the US Embassy car’s driver was arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered at the Margalla police station.

While the deceased have not been identified as of reporting time, they added, the bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital. One of them was a woman.

Four others were reportedly wounded in the traffic accident.