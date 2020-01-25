First electric vehicle

The first electric three-wheeler (rickshaw) has hit the road. The good news for environment and fuel consumption comes from the effective implementation of government’s Electric Vehicle Policy, unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 5. Adviser to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam launched the electric rickshaw and said the policy will help promote the country’s transport sector in the coming years. The fleet of the three-wheeler has been manufactured under Ministry of Climate Change’s initiative in collaboration with the Board of Investment and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited. The pilot batch will be followed by more fleets in all cities to help boost pollution-free transport facilities in the country. Besides, electric vehicles are fuel efficient as they run on 70 per cent less cost compared to its fuel-based counterparts. From the successful introduction of electric vehicles, the government now should focus on localisation of electric vehicle manufacturing. In all, the electric vehicle policy targets the conversion of 30 per cent of four- and three-wheelers in the country into electric vehicles in the coming few years. The policy is also likely to boost the automobile sector which has been undergoing a severe crisis. If the target is achieved Pakistan, being a POL-starved country, will be able to cut its oil import bill.

With this initiative, Pakistan has joined China, Iran and India in the region to have electric vehicles. India rolled out its first fleet of electric vehicles in October, while China and Iran have been running electricity-driven vehicles for many years. The EV industry, given its assured success, is likely to create new jobs in the country. Similarly, the planned conversion of CNG stations into EV charging stations will offer the easy availability of battery charging facilities to motorists without much investment. The government deserves full appreciation for creating a better environment as well as investment opportunities. No doubt, the future lies in electric vehicles and the world is phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles because of environmental hazards and costly fuel issues. *