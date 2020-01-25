Asad Umar appreciates CM Punjab’s step to adopt Zainab Bill

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for adopting the Zainab Alert Bill.

Asad Umar in his tweet, he also appreciated Usman Buzdar’s positive response to the request of Amin Ansari, the father of Zainab, on which the bill has been named after.

Thank you @UsmanAKBuzdar for your immediate positive response to the request of amin ansari sahib, father of zainab, which i had communicated to you yesterday. https://t.co/wg42sft2gn — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 25, 2020

The minister along with Punjab Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine visited the house of Zainab on her second death anniversary here on Friday.

The six-year-old Zainab was kidnapped, raped and murdered two years ago.

Both the ministers also attended the condolence ceremony held in connection with innocent Zainab’s second death anniversary at main Bazaar Road, Kot Kasur organized by father of Zainab, Haji Mohammad Amin Ansari.

The Zainab Alert Bill introduced in the National Assembly on 10th January which defines the law for the response and recovery of missing children. The bill is designed for the complaints related to minor children who are reported missing, abducted, and raped. A helpline 1099 will be established for it.