Army helicopters rescue stranded passengers at Skardu Road

Army helicopters started rescue operations and lifted stranded passengers on the Gilgit-Skardu Road.

Heavy snowfall and rains in Gilgit-Baltistan triggered a series of landslides blocking Gilgit-Skardu road near Basho Valley for all kind of traffic. The army helicopters started the rescue operation to get the stranded passengers lifted.

According to sources, the road was blocked due to 50 meters of a heavy landslide near Basho Valley. Workers of FWO are removing debris from the roadside to restore traffic. The alternate route via Davsai to Astore is also closed owing to snowfall.

GB people, particularly residents of upper areas of Baltistan division, Astore, Ghizer, Nagar and Hunza districts, are facing difficulties due to heavy snowfall. Road communication has been badly affected.

The administrative officials said work was underway to clear the roads of landslides and snow. They said heavy machinery had been deployed on the Gilgit-Skardu Road to clear it of debris.

Currently, two bulldozers have been deployed for clearance of the road. The weather conditions in the area are quite harsh.