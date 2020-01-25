UK ‘to decide on Huawei 5G next week’

LONDON: The UK is expected to announce next week whether to allow China’s Huawei to develop its 5G network, an official said on Friday, setting out reasons for agreeing despite opposition from the White House.

The official said the decision had not yet been taken but that it was likely to be next week.

There had been speculation that the UK would allow Huawei into “non-core” elements of the next-generation 5G mobile networks, such as antennae and base stations attached to masts and roofs.

The US has banned Huawei from the rollout of its 5G network because of concerns — strongly denied — that the firm could be under the control of Beijing.

Washington has been lobbying London to do the same, even threatening to limit intelligence sharing between the two allies if Downing Street goes its own way.

The UK Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said this week that a decision would be made “soon,” adding that many factors were being considered.

These included “the availability of other providers” and “the work that Huawei has already done in the UK,” she said.

The senior official said that London — unlike Washington — had been using Huawei technology across national systems for the past 15 years.

Security agencies believe they have managed the risk so far and will be able to do so with the 5G network, the official said.

Banning Huawei entirely could also cost “billions” of pounds and delay the rollout of 5G and full-fiber broadband, the official said.

There is also a problem in that few other firms have the technology that Huawei does.

The company provides the least expensive and most advanced alternative for super-fast data transfers behind technologies such as self-driving cars and remotely operated factory robots.

“There is a market failure here,” the official said, adding that while this could be addressed in the future, for now “we are where we are.”

The UK’s debate about Huawei has dragged on for more than a year, amid intense political turmoil over its exit from the EU.

Brexit day is now set for Jan. 31.