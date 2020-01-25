US President Trump will not visit Pakistan in Feb: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump would not visit Pakistan next month.

In a weekly briefing, the foreign spokesperson said that Donald Trump would visit India next month but his stay in Pakistan did not include.

The US president was invited to visit Pakistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington in July last year. The debate about Mr Trump’s visit to Pakistan got renewed during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos when he was asked about his plans to visit Pakistan.

Moreover, on 22nd January, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also confirmed the visit of the US President to Pakistan.