FACE Foundation introduces traditional dance classes

Foundation for Arts, Culture & Education (FACE) started a new batch of traditional dance classes with different genres from Thursday for young aspirants from twin cities. FACE foundation in collaboration with Urban Tehalka Dance Studios has been organizing these classes over a year in capital offering an opportunity to keep this form of art alive in the country.

Talking to APP, management of FACE said these classes aimed at providing a healthy physical activity to the youth of the city filled with energy and passion

The new batch of the classes started from Thursday while classes would be held every Monday and Thursday between 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

He said our target audience was everyone who had a passion for all kinds of dance genres along with helping those who didn’t have time to burn some calories in the usual routine.

The classes were designed around all kinds of dance genres including Bhangra, Hip-Hop, Semi-Classical and Zumba, he added.

FACE was a platform that encourages artists and artisans to create relevant and socially viable works in their communities while providing avenues to engage and connect with wider audiences.