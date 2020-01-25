‘Art remains a neglected area, especially classical dance’

Art circle stalwart in Lahore on Thursday met Pakistan National Council of Arts Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed to discuss the core issues of art and artists in Pakistan.

Naheed Siddique, was of the view that “art has always been the neglected area and especially classical dance and hoped that government will take care of this genre”. Usman Peerzada, said “initiatives need to be seen through their conclusion”. Ghazala Irfan, said that “art should be included in the school syllabus and government must purchase art works to support the artists”.

Dr Saeed already met Usman Peerzada, Samina Peerzada, Fariha Pervaiz, Naheed Siddiqui, Shahid Mehmood Nadeem, Sarwat Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Rafiq Jaffer, Saman Rai, Muneeza Hashmi, Ghazala Rehman, Ghazala Irfan and Fareeda Batool

Dr Fouzia Saeed assured them of her support and said that the minister is also very serious about addressing the issues of artist’s community. While articulating her priorities she said, “PNCA is a national organization and should work closely with the provinces, in addition to its role in Islamabad”. Eminent cultural personalities vouched their support to her. They also expressed the need for support in terms of removing procedural hurdles and becoming more responsive to the cultural institutes, run privately, as they are the ones carrying on the development and promotion of the arts.

Together, she visited Shakir Ali Museum with other artists and acknowledge the deteriorating condition of the building and requested the support of the Cultural Committee to facilitate PNCA in renovation & help rejuvenate creative activity in and around the Museum.

She said that the Dr Shafaqat Mehmood, Minister for National History & Literary Heritage is also committed to do proper renovation of the museum. He has already asked relevant experts to help out. Director General announced a committee that will develop plans and supervise this committee. The name of the committee includes, Ayesha Jataoi, Ayesha Irshad Shahnawaz, Salima Hashmi, Mustafa Jaffari, Sarwat Ali, Fouzia Qureshi, Saba Khan, Ghazala Rehman, Fareeda Batool, Nayyar Ali Dad & Shahid Mehmood Nadeem.

In her visit she also met representative of the film community. In a meeting with Javed Waraich, Ch. Kamran, Shehzad Rafique and Nasir Ali Khan, she discussed the core issues. They welcomed the new Direct General and briefed her of the reconstituted panel of the Film Producers Association with Amjad Sheikh as their President and Momina Duraid as their Vice President. They informed her that soon a formal delegation will visit Islamabad to meet her on behalf the Association. They presented, facilities for the post production as their biggest requirement, in which they require government support.

All those who met her warmly welcomed her and requested that she should make PNCA lively as she transformed Lok Virsa.