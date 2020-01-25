Aado Bhagat’s death marks the end of an era in folk singing

The death of renowned Cholistani folk singer, Aado Bhagat, has marked the end of an era in folk singing, believes a young folk singer Mohan Bhagat. Aado Bhagat was the man who introduced Cholistani culture at national and international level with new dimensions, Mohan told APP on Monday.

Aado passed away a few days ago at Chak 177 in Cholistan, Bahawalpur. “He taught and trained folk singing to my father, Faqeera Bhagat, a Presidential award winning folk singer,” said Mohan.

Aado Bhagat died at the age of 65 after protracted asthma illness, Mohan said adding that the reports suggesting he died at the age of 100 years were untrue.

He was an asset to Cholistan, he added.

Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur programme Manager Sajjad Bari said that Aado Bhagat mostly performed in private gatherings of folk music lovers. However, he also recorded some songs for Radio Pakistan Multan and Bahawalpur and Pakistan Television. Aado played a pivotal role in promoting music in Cholistan and most of the folk singers in the area were his pupil, Sajjad Bari said adding that he was an identity of the Cholistani culture.