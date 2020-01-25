Sufi Night to be held at PNCA today

A colourful musical evening titled Night of Sufism decorated with Sufi kalams will be held today (Saturday) at Pakistan National Council of Arts to celebrate culture of Sufism. Hosted by Venture D Joy, this soulful evening will be featuring national and international folk artists to enthral Sufi music lovers. An organizer of the event said that Arif Lohar and Shafa Ullah Rokhari would perform with traditional and Sufi music. This night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation, he stated.