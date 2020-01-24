Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority starts repair of plants in three districts

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has formally initiated restoration and repair work on all non-functional water filtration plants in three districts including Lahore and Sargodha.

In order to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people, committees under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners have been constituted in 36 districts of Punjab for installation and restoration of filtration plants.

According to details, the authority’s meeting was held with its Petron-in-Chief Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in the chair here at Governor House. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chief Executive Officer/WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz, Chairman Gen (r) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela, Board Member/Principal Secretary to Governor Dr. Rashid Mansoor and other members of the board attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed that after assessing the lists of non-operative filtration plants in Lahore and other districts of Punjab, work on restoration of such filtration plants has formally been commenced in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha, and respective deputy commissioners are looking into all matters. During the meeting, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s Petron-in-Chief Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Aab Pak Authority has set the target to provide clean drinking water to 20 million people of Punjab by June 2020 for which effective measures are being put in place.

Each penny of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will transparently be spent on provision of clean water to the masses. I will review progress on filtration plants’ restoration work on weekly basis and any leniency in this regard will not be tolerated, said the governor. In the first phase, those districts are being focused where the water problem is severe, and rural areas are also among government’s priorities. Insha’Allah, we fulfill the promise of provision of clean drinking water, he concluded.