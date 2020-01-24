NHA chairman visits snow-affected highways in Balochistan

In order to inspect the snow removal operations in Balochistan, National Highway Authority Chairman Capt (r) Sikandar Qayyum visited National Highways N-25, N-50, N-65 and N-70 located in Balochistan.

He visited Kolpur Bypass and Digari Cross of N-65 including Lakpass at National Highway N-25, Dozan under pass and Dozan Top. On this occasion Chairman NHA also passed instructions regarding upcoming Quetta-Dahadar Road Project.

During his visit to emergency camps, the chairman gave instructions for timely removal of snow during the upcoming spell of snowfall and to keep close liaison with provincial and district administrations and to extend full cooperation to them. In this regard he instructed that it must be ensured that traffic must not get stuck in snow.

Earlier, the NHA chairman visited Quetta-Chaman section of National Highway (N-25). During the visit, he inspected the machinery and emergency camps established at Shela Bagh and Khojak Top. He also visited highway up till Pak-Afghan border. During his visit, he also inspected National Highways Quetta-Kuchlak (N-25) Kuchlak-Qila Saifullah (N-50) and Qila Saifullah-Loralai (N-70) including Lorali city. He also visited emergency camps established for removal of snow at Khanozai, Kan Metarzai and Muslimbagh including the salt stocked by NHA for snow removal.