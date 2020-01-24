‘Japan’s work ethics can serve as a stimulus for our economic uplift’

Pakistan-Japan friendship goes a long way down the history lane. They have stood by each other through many a thick and thin. Both share cultural commonalities despite linguistic variations. Pluralism, respect for relations, compassion, sensitivity, respect for elders, love for one another, loyalty to organization and care for honour remain hallmarks of Japanese society.

The above views were advanced by SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address at a one-day international conference on ‘Post-War Economic Development of Japan: Learning Areas for Pakistan’ organised by SU Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia in sponsorship with Japanese Consulate Karachi and Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum at Senate Hall of the Vice Chancellor Secretariat; wherein Japanese Consul General in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura was the Chief Guest in addition to two keynote speakers i.e. Iqbal Burma, President Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum and SU Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto.

Dr Burfat further said that 68 Percent of Japanese people served in services sector; treating work as worship.

“What has brought Japan to the zenith of success, development and prosperity is their tenacity, perseverance, commitment, love for land and unprecedented loyal work ethics”, Dr Burfat asserted.

The Vice Chancellor thanked CG Isomura for bringing the event to SU, eulogizing SU-ASCFESEA Director Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and team upon successfully organizing the national moot.

Consul General of Japan in Karachi and the seminar Chief Guest Toshikaza Isomura said that Japan had virtually been devastated in 1945 in the wake of World War II; yet, like Sphinx it rose from the raze to its current bewildering economic height and glory.

“There are five secrets behind Japanese socio-economic resurrection i.e. spirit, hard work, education, technology and good luck”, the CG said.

CG Isomura thanked SU Vice Chancellor Dr Burfat and opined that it had always felt like ‘home-coming’ whenever he had happened to visit SU.

“Japan will happily continue its help, support and cooperation to Pakistan higher education institutions; especially Sindh university in education sector”, Isomura assured the audience present.

Noted Pakistan-Japan affairs researcher and keynote speaker Iqbal Burma, in his erudite paper entitled ‘Role of Japanese management system in post war development of Japan: Learning areas for Pakistan’s corporate sector’ said that Japanese management system was premised on four fundamental facets -collectivism, cultural affinity, Confucianism and educational ethos.

“Japanese people remain riveted to their roots, while they embrace innovation. This classic combination is what has rocketed them to summits of success”, Burma stressed.

Speaker Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto in his paper on ‘Socio-cultural relations of Pakistan and Japan’ presented a thread-bare comparative analysis of Pakistan-Japan ways of life spot-lighting seminal similarities and prospects of building upon those synergies.

The moot concluded on a highly animated speaker-audience interaction. Dr Noureen Nazar Soomro of SU-ASCFESEA proposed vote of thanks, SU-IELL faculty Dr Ghulam Ali Buriro moderated the proceedings; whereas Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Zareen Abbasi stayed in attendance at the dais all through.

On the other hand, CG Isomura also inaugurated 3-day Japanese Calendar exhibition at SU Institute of Art and Design in the presence of large number of teachers, students and art enthusiasts. He was flanked by VC-SU Dr Burfat Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Abdul Ghani Shaikh and Director Institute of Art and Design Prof Saeed Ahmed Mangi.