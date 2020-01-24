AIOU issues schedule for admission test of merit-based programmes

ISLAMABAD: Admission test of merit-based post-graduate level programmes of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held from February 17 to 24, 2020.

The merit list of the selected candidates will be placed at the University’s website soon after the conclusion of the test.

The programmes include: Ph.D, MS and M.Phil.

Admissions for these programmes are open till February 14.

All those interested for admission in these programmes have been advised to apply online, according to the procedure laid down in the prospectus.

According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the merit-scheme is in line with the University’s policy ensuring quality education and keeping in view the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.