Ahmed Baig takes lead on the 2nd of CAS Open Golf Championship

The sparkling performance of Ahmed Baig brought him on top of the score board at the end of second day in the 39th CAS Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club PAF Korangi Creek, Karachi. Thanks to 07 outstanding birdies he finished the day with 5 under party taking his score to 137 (7 under par). Muhammad Munir dropped down to second spot with the gross score of 140 (4 under par). Muhammad Alam is at third position with the total score of 142 (2 under par). The defending champion Muhammad Shabbir maintained his fourth position, who finished the round today with the score of 143 (1 under par).

Meanwhile, in Junior Professionals Category Muhammad Insaf won the title with gross score of 150 (6 over par). The second position is shared by Muhammad Saqib and Faizan Ali with the total score of 155 (11 over par), leaving Bilal Khan at third position with the score 158 (14 over par).

Leading golfers from all over the country including five ladies, are participating in the biggest event of Pakistan golf calendar. Although the playing conditions for the game are ideal due to the pleasant weather and cool breeze, yet the treacherous course is causing lot of difficulties for the golfers.