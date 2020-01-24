ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Imran Khan had a clear and bold stance of no-compromise on corruption, with no leniency for corrupt elements in future.

Talking to media outside Parliament, she said that a ‘corruption king’ was employing tactics to hide his malpractices and wrongdoings while referring to Transparency International Report, adding people would ultimately know about his corruption.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve was manifest to the world, which was clearly aimed at uprooting the corruption from the country.

She said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had come into power with the clear agenda of uprooting the corruption at any cost.

She called for thorough assessment of the TI Report to differentiate the fact from fiction.

‘Specific elements’ should also be indentified who had been active in compiling the report, prior to jumping to the conclusion, she added.

She said Transparency International should fully review its own worth and credibility, prior to releasing such reports.

She said that Transparency International’s Pakistan chapter was favoured by Pakistan Muslim League (N) which was an open secret and added such reports can not misguide the world about Pakistan and the efforts being made by PM Imran Khan for eradication of corruption.

Dr Firdous said the law fully ensured the people’s rights and added strategy will be chalked out to protect the rights of media workers in line with the PTI’s slogan of justice for unprivileged people.