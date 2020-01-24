China asks Pakistan to hold JCC meeting on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: China has asked Pakistan to convene the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting under the CPEC framework ahead of its schedule in order to finalise different mega projects, including railways Mainline (ML-1) of $9.2 billion before the arrival of President Xi Jinping to Islamabad.

Presently the PTI-drove government has told the pastoral advisory group under chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar for making game plans for the forthcoming booked visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Islamabad in end May or early June 2020.

National Development Reform Commission of China wrote letter to Pakistani officials to convene the 10th meeting of the JCC in April 2020, asking them to hold the meeting little early from the scheduled time of June or July 2020.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan rejected the US criticism on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by terming it “non-sense”.

The Prime Minister, who arrived today after his three-day successful Davos visit, said that CPEC was really helping Pakistan to be economically strong and independent.

Now, under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, the PTI government has notified the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming scheduled visit to Islamabad at the end of May or early June 2020.