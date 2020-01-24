Chinese deputy foreign minister meets Hammad Azhar in Beijing

BEIJING: China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar in Beijing, according to a Chinese foreign ministry’s statement issued here on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

Hammad Azhar led a high-level Pakistani delegation at the Asia-Pacific Joint Group of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) International Cooperation Review Group meeting held this week in Beijing.