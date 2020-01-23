Pakistan successfully test-fires Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

The missile launch was the part of ‘Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command’ aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The test was witnessed by Director General of Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman of National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

The Strategic Plans Division director general appreciated the operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System, and the capability of strategic forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs have congratulated the nation on the landmark achievement.