Despite getting a full eight hours of undisturbed sleep, many of us still wake up feeling slightly off kilter.

And while that could be down to a number of things – including unhealthy food choices and rows with partners – the most likely cause is the position you’re sleeping in.

In fact how you lie down at night could affect a whole lot more than just your slumber with certain poses triggering everything from neck pain and sleep apnoea to impaired circulation and even nightmares.

So, what is the best way to catch your 40 winks? Well despite only eight per cent of us doing so, various studies and experts praise the virtues of people sleeping on their backs.

This, they say, is because it allows your head, neck and spine to maintain a neutral position, specifically making it a great option for anyone suffering from pain in those areas.

What’s more, it’s also thought to cut down heartburn, as it keeps your head elevated above your chest.

But, what if you’re a serial side or front sleeper?