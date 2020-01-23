Chairman Coca Cola meets PM in Davos; keen to expand company’s investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while assuring full cooperation of the government to investors and businessmen, Thursday stressed on environment-friendly green technology in line with the government’s “Clean & Green Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister was talking to James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coca-Cola Company who called on him at Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of WEF (World Economic Forum) Annual Meeting 2020.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, were also present.

The Prime Minister appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953.

He stated that the government had initiated an effective reforms agenda to facilitate ‘ease-of-doing-business.’

The Prime Minister emphasized that investments generate employment opportunities and help in poverty alleviation.

Mr Quincey acknowledged the improvement of business environment in Pakistan and expressed the interest to further expand the company’s investment in the country.