Ijaz Mazhar takes charge as acting chief executive officer PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Syed Ijaz Mazhar on Thursday assumed charge as acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the national flag carrier.

Be clear that Ijaz Mazhar is the Chief Operating Officer at PIA. The PIA board decided to give the charge of CEO to Ijaz Mazhar.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) also issued a press release on Twitter in which they clarified this matter.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court rejected Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s appeal to remain the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while raising suspicions on increased fares and appointment of ten officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the national carrier.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, called into question the appointments of four air vice marshals, two air commodores, three wing commanders and one flight lieutenant in the national airline.

“How can Arshad Malik make such appointments when he himself is appointed on deputation?” questioned the top judge.

The bench also noted that another case pertaining to the PIA chief’s appointment was already being heard in the Supreme Court.