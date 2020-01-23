Federal, provincial governments have join hands to resolve problems of Balochistan people: Firdous

QUETTA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the federal and provincial governments have joined hands for resolution of the problems of the people of Balochistan under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons here the SAPM said that it was mission of the PTI government to end decades long sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan by ensuring provision of the rights of the people.

The SAPM said that Quetta Press Club has played an important role in promotion of national narrative, national interests and promotion of peace in the province and the sacrifices given by media professionals for this purpose were worth appreciation. She said that Pakistan armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies rendered unprecedented sacrifices in making Balochistan peaceful province.

She said hat Prime Minister Imran Khan considered development of Balochistan imperative for progress of Pakistan and time would come soon when Balochistan would be a developed province at par with the developed parts of the country. She said that the federal government would provide all possible help and assistance to the provincial government for promotion of economic activities, investment, exploration of natural resources including mines and minerals and development of infrastructure and health and education facilities.

She said that the objective of her visit to Balochistan was to announce relief package for the victims of recent heavy rains and snowfall. She said that the federal government would provide Rs500,000 to the relatives of the 20 persons killed in the natural calamity whereas Rs50,000 would be provided to the 23 injured persons.

She said that Rs50,000 would be provided to the owners of 173 houses damaged in the heavy snowfall. For the restoration of infrastructure in the province the federal government has allocated $10 million.

She said that Red Crescent Society was working to provide food and clothes but there was need to further strengthen its role further. Besides National Disaster management Authority (NDMA), was also working with provincial government to provide relief goods to the affected people.