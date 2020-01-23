KP government unable to upscale Sehat Insaf Card program

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is unable to expand the Sehat Insaf Card scheme despite its claims as the government is dealing with an acute shortage of funds, an official said on Thursday.

According to details, the government had announced to provide free medical treatment facility to six million families across the province but the facility has been given to only 2.2 million families as of yet.

The officials said that the present cost of the scheme is Rs6 billion which will surge close to Rs18-20 billion when the cards will be provided to all families.

The provincial government has also announced to provide medical facilities over the national identity card.