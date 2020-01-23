Pakistan successfully carries out ballistic missile “Ghaznavi”: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday stated that the Pakistan army has successfully tested a surface to surface ballistic missile ‘ Ghaznavi ‘.

As per ISPR, the Ghaznavi ballistic surface-to-surface missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 km, (180 miles), the intent of the test-fire is to examine the missile’s operational readiness day and night.

In a tweet, DG-ISPR said that Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of a surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

Earlier in August 2019, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday informed that Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of a ballistic missile, Ghaznavi.

Ghaznavi is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, that ranges up to 290 km. The missile has a huge capacity to carry any sort of warheads, including nuclear, and hit the target swiftly.

The test was carried out to check the preparedness of the Pakistan Army, in a bid to counter the Indian threat. Moreover, it showed that Pakistan is and will always be ready to counter any force that plans on messing with its sovereignty.

In addition, the Ghaznavi ballistic missile test proved that Pakistan can counter any threat in the day time or night. The Ghaznavi ballistic missile is also known as Hatf-3.