Rangers arrest 16 criminals amidst operation in Karachi

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested 16 criminals during raids conducted in different areas of Karachi.

Notably, the arrested criminals were involved in street crimes, drug peddling other terrible crimes in the city. The raids were conducted in Nazimabad, Chakiwara, Ferozabad, Kharadar and other areas of the city.

Rangers arrested 4 criminals, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Danish, Rashif aka Raka and Ali Mawia from Nazimabad and Chakiwara who were involved in robbery and extortion activities.

In a similar operation, rangers nabbed 3 criminals, Farhan, Abdul Khaliq aka Kalu and Mushtaq Khosa for their involvement in street crimes.

In a series of ongoing operations, the Sindh Rangers conducted another raid in Gushan Memar, Alfalah Model Colony, Nazimabadand Ferozabad and took 9 suspects into custody identified as Abdul Bari, Shair Rehman, Raheem Khan, Shehroz Rao, Irfan, Kamran Ahmad, Muhammad Iqbal, and Muhammad Akbar.

The suspects were wanted by the police for street crimes and drug dealing. In their possession, the Rangers found weapons, bullets and drugs. The paramilitary force handed them over to the police for further investigations.

Earlier on January 15, Sindh Rangers arrested two key members of a banned organisation over charges of extortion during a raid in Karachi’s District West.