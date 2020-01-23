Meanwhile, court heard a petition which claimed that families of victims were not paid Rs560 million despite announcements and the pension paid to the survivors has also been discontinued. The court sought response from Secretary EOBI and adjourned the hearing till February 19.

Notably, the incident, which claimed 289 lives, was subsequently determined to be an act of sabotage.

The witness confirmed that MQM’s activist Zubair alias Chariya was present in the factory when it was set on fire. “He was seen smoking and smiling along with his accomplices at the site”, the witness said.