Pakistan’s key focus on improving economy, institutions: PM Khan

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the world economic forum (WEF) that his government’s greatest challenge was to reform state institutions in order to improve the government’s governance and economic situation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan started his speech by referring to his government’s one of the country’s most successful campaigns, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

Prime Minister said, “We have made people realize that Pakistan is vulnerable to climate change,” adding that “Women in mountain communities engage in planting nurseries and his provincial government took the initiative in 2013 to include local communities in a tree-planting campaign.”

PM Khan spoke in detail about the economic challenges Pakistan faces and the ways in which he would go about addressing them. His main focus remained on structural reforms related to taxation, increasing the country’s domestic industrial base, raising exports, and attracting foreign investment with a focus on uplifting Pakistan’s domestic economic base. While Khan promised structural reforms, he also noted how Pakistan’s dwindling foreign reserves have added pressure on the country’s economy. This has kept Pakistan engaged in a cycle of borrowing loans to pay for previous debts.

Prime Minister further said that one of Pakistan’s greatest challenges over its entire history was to engage in conflict. He said that the Soviet war in Afghanistan and the invasion of Afghanistan had a catastrophic impact on Pakistan.