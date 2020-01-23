Session court to hear plea filed against Faisal Vawda today

A session court will hear the plea filed against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for bringing boot in a talk show today.

Additional Sessions Judge Saifullah Hanjara will hear the petition in the case.

A petition was filed against Faisal Vawda on 17th January by Rana Nouman Advocate and Mudassir Chaudhry Advocate in which he stated that Vawda had insulted the parliament.

In the plea, the plaintiff said that Faisal Vawda has insulted the national institutions by lifting boot in the talk show. Federal minister’s this move has defamed the image of prestigious institutions, he added.

The claimant further told that a petition was also submitted against PTI leader in police station but no case was filed so far.