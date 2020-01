At least 160 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Liaqabad area of Karachi on Tuesday night, which left around 250 families homeless and vulnerable.

On DG Rangers Sindh’s special instructions, the rangers set up a relief camp in Ilyas Goth to provide food, comforters clothes and shoes to the affectees with the contribution of donors.

The victim families appreciated the efforts of Sindh Rangers.