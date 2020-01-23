Numerology is based on the idea that numbers have a spiritual significance. Practitioners believe that learning the symbology of numbers and recognizing patterns can enrich our lives.



The Universal Year number in numerology is calculated by adding all the digits of the year together to create a single digit. The Universal Year Number gives insight into the vibrations that are felt globally throughout the year, the energetic landscape that colours the canvas of the world throughout the year. The last time we experienced a Universal 4 Year in Numerology was 9 years ago in 2011.

For those who practice both astrology and numerology, there’s even more significance. 2020 brings us a Saturn-Pluto conjunction in January (meaning that the two planets will be in the same sign, in this case, Capricorn).

Saturn-Pluto conjunction demands are rarely gentle. Pluto, the galactic Grim Reaper, has no problem destroying anything that comes into its path. The dwarf planet demands total transformation, and that means getting rid of whatever is keeping stuck in an old groove. Saturn is like an uncompromising inspector and architect rolled into one. After peering in every corner, this planet will help map a master blueprint for the new structures that need to put into place.

The last time Saturn and Pluto’s paths crossed in Capricorn was in January 1518.

Saturn and Pluto will begin their new cycle in January 2020 as part of a stellium in Capricorn that includes Jupiter conjoining the south node of the moon in Capricorn, as well as the sun, Saturn, Pluto, Ceres, and Mercury all together within two degrees of Capricorn. In fact, the day after Saturn and Pluto unite, both Saturn and Pluto will form a conjunction with the sun and begin new synodic cycles.

As a result, January 2020 will be an incredibly potent period in which to plant the seeds of what is needed to develop far beyond the new year.