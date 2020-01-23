Israeli tanks execute three Gaza youths on border

Three Palestinian youth were killed by the Israeli occupation forces, east of the central governorate of the Gaza Strip on, after they allegedly infiltrated the Israeli border.

Israeli media reported that an army tank opened fire at three Palestinians who had infiltrated from the central Gaza Strip towards Israel.

A statement by the Occupation Army said that the army forces spotted three “suspects” who crossed the fence in the southern Gaza Strip and entered a rugged area of the border, where the occupation forces rushed to the place, cordoned it off and started searching for the three youths.

The army claimed that they had an explosive hand grenade that they threw towards the soldiers who immediately opened fire and killed them.

Israeli media reported that the occupation army is still inspecting the area by aircraft and helicopters, to ensure “that there are no others infiltrators.”

Meanwhile, a graphic video of the night execution was published on social media.