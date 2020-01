Lebanese artists have used different kinds of wastes to create pieces of art, conveying a message on importance of recycling to preserve the environment.

An Exhibition, “A revolution aainst waste mismanagement,” was held in Beirut to shed light on health impacts of waste, and how managing waste could have economic benefits.

Lebanon spent over USD two billion on waste cleaning projects between 1996 and 2015, and the country has 941 dumping locations but are not properly distributed.