PM Imran meets chairperson, CEO Telenor, to discuss digital solutions

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Chairperson Telenor Ms. Gunn Waersted and CEO Telenor Mr. Sigve Brekke on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 at Davos on Wednesday (Jan 22) appreciated Telenor’s confidence in Pakistan due to its presence in the country since 2005 with an investment of around 3.5 billion US dollars.

He said that Telenor Group has been operating in Pakistan since 2005 and has made a significant impact on the socioeconomic uplift of the country. The Group has invested over USD 3.5bn and created over 5,000 direct jobs, in addition to hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs.

Mr. Sigve Brekke informed the Prime Minister that future plans of Telenor include scaling up of financial services, connecting farmers to the the digital world and extending its services in the health care and digital entrepreneurship. Through these initiatives, employing ICT solutions, Telenor aims at serving the people of Pakistan even better with all the learning they have gathered during past thirteen years.

The chairperson also highlighted Telenor’s commitment towards financial inclusion and informed the Prime Minister of incoming investment of USD 140mn as a result of the recently announced partnership with Ant Financial.

The Prime Minister appreciated Telenor’s contribution in the telecom sector and said that the Government aims to develop a knowledge based economy in Pakistan and value Telenor as an important partner in developing the ecosystem that supports the Government’s development agenda.