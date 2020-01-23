Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare

Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has refused to provide childcare for his son.

His former wife, Fatema Sohail, had filed a petition in a family court asking the actor to pay for the expenses of his son.

Mohsin Abbas Haider, however, refused. In his response submitted in court, he said, “I was previously paying for the expenses of Fatema and my son,” he said. “But I can’t pay for them anymore because I don’t have a job or money.”

Mohsin added that he was going through a “financial crunch”.

The petition was heard by Judge Myra Hasan. The hearing has been adjourned till January 27.

Earlier, the Baaji actor was found guilty of threatening his wife. Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs 5 million from her father. She had claimed that he had assaulted her when she asked him to pay it back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

Mohsin Abbas Haider is a Pakistani singer, actor, writer and host. He is known for his appearance as DJ in Dunya News's talk show Mazaaq Raat as well as for his appearances in films and serials.