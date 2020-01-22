Pakistan will now only partner with peace: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his government has set definite targets for growth of economy through foreign investment and ease-of-doing business as the country gained strength in financial domain.

Speaking at ‘Pakistan Country Strategy Dialogue’, a moderated session at the World Economic Forum, the prime minister said his government is consciously planning to promote growth of industries across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan used the interactive platform, attended by economists, businessmen and media persons from different countries, to highlight his vision about transforming Pakistan into an investment and tourism destination. “The first year of our government was about gaining economic stability and now we want the economy to grow and expand,” he said, adding that the whole idea is to reverse ‘anti-profit-making social mindset’ by providing incentives to the industries. He said Pakistan has now attained position among the fastest growing economies in the sub-continent, and mentioned Pakistan’s high ranking in World Bank’s index of ‘ease-of-doing business’. He said corrective measures by his government have resulted in the surge of foreign investment by 200 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in earlier decades, Pakistan’s participation in Afghan jihad and 9/11 had serious setbacks in shape of societal damage, weak economy and life losses. “The Afghan conflict left us with troubles like rise of sectarian groups, and drug and Kalashnikov culture whereas the war on terror resulted in our 70,000 casualties,” he said. Bearing the brunt of these two wars, the prime minister said, his government has categorically decided not to join any other war. “Instead, Pakistan has now decided to only partner with peace,” he said. Pakistan wants to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said, in reference to the recent tension in the region following the strained ties between the United States and Iran.

Prime Minister Irman Khan said the tourism sector in Pakistan has flourished the most after improved security situation. “It is my firm belief that tourism can generate immense revenue and bring investment to strengthen national economy,” he said, adding the country has been declared the ‘most exciting tourist destination’ by British Backpackers Foundation. He said Pakistan is a cradle of world’s oldest and sacred civilizations, including Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Sufism, that gave it an edge of diversity in religious tourism.

He invited the foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s rich potential in tourism, agriculture, and gold and copper mining.

Separately, addressing a moderated session of the International Media Council, the prime minister said under the influence of German Nazis mindset, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India is relentlessly implementing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) supremacist ideology against its minorities and moving on a path littered with disastrous consequences for the entire region. The ideology of Hindutva, which had direct inspiration from the German Nazis, believed in the Hindu racial superiority over other communities residing inside India, especially the Muslims and the Christians, he said, warning that India, a nuclear armed country of about two billion people, is moving on a path of disaster. To a question regarding the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) dispute, the prime minister said when he formed the government, from the day first, he was a firm believer that military was no solution to any conflict as it could have unintended consequences. “The only way forward is bringing about a peace settlement in Afghanistan, mend border issues with Iran and ties with India,” he added.

He said his government tried to reach out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but strangely the reaction from the other side was quite weird. The whole region, he said, faces the issue of poverty, and peace and trade are the way forward to overcome the challenges, but the events, which proceeded after the Pulwama attack, were strange. He said after the incident, he offered the Indian government to provide actionable evidences and Pakistan would take action, but instead they bombed inside Pakistan. In response, their planes were brought down, but Pakistan in a goodwill gesture, returned the captured Indian pilot. To another query, Imran Khan said the two nuclear countries cannot afford a conflict. “Kashmir is a disputed territory under the United Nations resolutions. The things went bad to (the) worst after India revoked its special status, did away the Article 370 of its constitution with the unilateral steps,” he added.