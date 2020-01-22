Sindh govt, PM on the same page regarding IG, claims CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said he got in touch multiple times with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the matter of Sindh IG and the provincial government and the premier are on same page.

The CM talked to media in Umarkot and said the flour crisis has erupted in Sindh for the second time after Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. Nawaz-led regime had first exported the wheat and then imported it from Ukraine which was decayed.

Murad Ali Shah said the incumbent government also exported the wheat first and is now importing it. He stressed that Sindh cooperated with the federation during both terms of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan should be the prime minister of the whole country, not any specific group. Six out of eight members told the premier in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting that Sindh holds the first right on gas

Talking about the rape of a girl by a judicial magistrate in Sehwan, Murad Ali Shah said the chief justice will hopefully provide justice to the victim.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister on Law and Environment and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a press conference at the Media Corner in Sindh Assembly that the Sindh IG should focus on policing and becoming a professional rather than a politician. He said that the task of the IG was not to hold meetings but to play the best policing role and no crisis had arisen on the matter of IG Sindh. The consultation with the federal government was ongoing and it is hoped that the provincial consultation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The steps taken in the category should respect the opinion of the federal government in Sindh as the prime minister is currently on a trip abroad. The issue will be resolved in a peaceful manner upon his return.

Responding to reporters’ questions, the spokesperson said that instead of making the breaking news and news, the unqualified leaders of the Selected Government should come forward and serve the people and it has been a year and a half but these unqualified rulers have no opportunity to speak. While the practical steps of the Sindh government are in the public eye today, the PPP’s public government has only constructed eight roads in Karachi while the federal government is working slowly on the Green Line project.

He said that, has Sindh government created a flour crisis in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? They have only become the phobia of the Sindh government. He said that this is the only political party of Pakistan which is only troubling the people on the good news. He said that instead of dealing with the flour crisis, the PTI has turned its guns towards the Sindh government. The Sindh government has decided to import the wheat, which is now opposed by the federal ministers, but it is common sense. They have no sense of public relief.