Steps underway to stabilise sugar prices in Punjab: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said on Wednesday that his government was taking steps to stabilise sugar prices in the province.

“Handmade increase in sugar prices would not be tolerated at any cost”, Usman Buzdar said in his statement issued here from Lahore. He said his government is pursuing policy to provide maximum relief to the people. Usman Buzdar said no one would be allowed to jack-up the prices.

Punjab chief minister ruled out impression of shortage of any shortage of sugar in the province and directed the concerned authorities to take every possible effort to stablise the prices.

Sugar, an essential ingredient in Pakistani cuisine, has registered 10 rupees per kilogram in past one week, the wholesale rate of the commodity has rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per KG and an acute shortage surfaced in the country.

Lahore’s sugar traders association officials, have claimed that the ‘speculation mafia’ has sparked the hike in sugar prices. The commodity is being sold in Lahore at Rs 80 per KG. It has become difficult for common man to buy sugar.

Meanwhile, industry sources have claimed that hoarding of the commodity and speculation trade have triggered the hike in sugar price in the country.

Separately, Buzdar visited Balochistan on a one-day visit. Chief Minister also visited Turbat and Gwader. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan welcomed Usman Buzdar when he reached Turbat. Minister Finance Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmed Baleedi, MPA Lala Rasheed Dashti, Abdul Rauf Rind and others were also present on this occasion. Jam Kamal Khan hosted a ceremony at Circuit House Turbat in honour of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Chief Minister Balochistan adorned traditional turban to Sardar Usman Buzdar. Chief Minister Punjab addressed the ceremony in Balochi language.

Usman Buzdar said that he is very pleased to visit Turbat as Balochistan is his second home. He said that cooperation for the progress and development of Balochistan will continue by working jointly with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan. He said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan is taking commendable steps for the development of Balochistan and he is very pleased to see the development of Turbat. The special quota has been allocated in the educational institutions of Punjab for the students of Balochistan and increase in this quota will soon be reviewed. He said that a programme will be organized in Lahore for highlighting the cultural activities of all four provinces of Pakistan which will increase the interprovincial liaison and cultural activities. He said that we will take along Balochistan in the journey of development and progress.

Punjab government will construct a cardiac hospital in Balochistan whereas a technical college is also being set up in Kharan with the cooperation of Punjab government. All possible cooperation will be extended for helping the people of Balochistan. Development journey of Pakistan will be moved forward rapidly and we will continue the journey of public service jointly. We will welcome the Balochi brethren in Punjab. Our doors are always open for our Balochi brethren. We will invite our Balochi brothers for doing business in Punjab. He said that Punjab is a big province and as an elder brother, it is our duty to provide cooperation to smaller provinces for moving ahead. He said that measures are being taken by the Punjab government for the development of the province at the largest scale by spending billions of rupees. He said that the government is focusing on the development of backward areas. He said that 33 percent funds have been allocated for the development of southern Punjab.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that visit of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to Turbat is very important and added that brotherly relations between the two provinces would be further enhanced. He said that Balochistan is area-wise largest province spanning over more than 44 percent area. The majority of the population lives in rural areas and the Balochistan government is working for the development of these areas. The powers will be devolved to the grassroots through amendments in local government act to give financial and administrative powers to local bodies. This would help to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, he added.

He said that this visit of Punjab Chief Minister will promote inter-provincial harmony and the brotherly relations would also be further strengthened. He added that health, education and other departments would be activated in phases at divisional and district levels so that powers could be devolved at the grassroots. He said that people of district Kech are educated and the residents of Makran have played an important role in the development of Balochistan province. Finance Minister of Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmed Baleedi said that visit of Punjab Chief Minister is a matter of respect and honour for them adding that launch of development schemes in Turbat is a part of development vision of Chief Minister Balochistan. On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister was apprised about various relief and rescue activities in the wake of recent rains and snowfalls along with development project of Makran division. Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Baleedi, Abdul Rasheed Baloch MPA and notables of the area were also present on this occasion. Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Minister Punjab jointly took an aerial view of rain-hit areas and monitored the relief activities. They also took an aerial view of Mirani Dam.

Usman Buzdar assured complete cooperation for the rehabilitation of affected areas adding that Punjab government is available for the help of affected people of Balochistan. Helping the sisters and brothers in an hour of trial is our duty, he added. Later, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited Gwadar where Usman Buzdar was given a briefing about Gwadar Smart City and master plan. Usman Buzdar also visited Gwadar Port. ACS (Development) Balochistan gave a briefing about ongoing development schemes. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar talking on this occasion said that Gwadar will achieve new heights of development in New Pakistan adding that the day is not far when Gwadar would emerge as an international city.

The activation of Gwadar Port would boost trade and it would leave a positive impact on the national economy. The Chief Minister was told that implementation on Gwadar Master Plan has been started and all CPEC projects are being completed speedily. Gwadar International Airport will be made functional in 2022. Meanwhile, the arrival and departure of ships is continuous at Gwadar Port through Afghan Transit Train and LPG Cargo Handling.