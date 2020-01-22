Balochistan chief secretary calls on NAB DG

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retd) Fazeel Asghar called on Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan here on Wednesday. During the meeting., matters relating to handing over of recovered land to provincial government, proposal for constituting reformation committees in different departments for giving suggestions to curb corruption and assigning key positions to those officers of provincial government who entered into plea bargain came under discussion. Appreciating the measures adopted by NAB Balochistan for curbing corruption, Fazeel Asghar said the incumbent provincial government was earnestly striving to eliminate corruption, adding that efforts in collaboration with NAB were needed to nip the menace of corruption in the bud. He added measures were being adopted to eliminate corruption and promote merit. Welcoming the suggestions put forward by Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah Khan for eliminating corruption, Chief Secretary Balochistan said, “Joint steps are required to be taken to uproot the menace of corruption before it takes roots”. He hoped that the cooperation of NAB would bring improvement in overall situation of the province and removing the menace of corruption from the province.