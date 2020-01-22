Envoys talk about multilateralism on first anniversary of Treaty of Aachen

On the occasion of the 57th anniversary of the Treaty of Elysée and of the first anniversary of the Treaty of Aachen, basis of German-French reconciliation and friendship, French Ambassador Dr. Marc Baréty and German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck gave a joint lecture on “German-French friendship as the ground for effective multilateralism” at the NUST University. The lecture was attended by students and faculty members of the university’s department for public policy and governance. The German and French Embassies in Islamabad celebrated the Franco-German friendship day with a joint lunch of both Embassies’ staff. On the same occasion both Ambassadors gave a joint interview to a private television channel. During the lecture at NUST both Ambassadors emphasized: “After centuries of hostilities and wars between our countries, strong political will and people-to-people contacts paved the way to overcome “hereditary enmity” and establish Franco-German friendship. This successful reconciliation process might be a source of inspiration for other regions as well.”