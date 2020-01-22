Serena dances into third round in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams powered her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Slovenian Tamara Zidansek on Wednesday with an erratic performance before crediting her love of dancing for helping keep training fun. After becoming frustrated with her error count on Rod Laver Arena, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was in a much lighter mood after organisers played a viral video of her performing a vibrant hip-hop routine during her post-match interview. “I always dance. I’m not the best dancer, but I love dance,” Williams told reporters. “It’s nice and fun to do. It’s different. It’s better than just going to the gym every day.” The video, which first made its way online in November, also featured American teenage sensation Coco Gauff who spent time training with compatriot Williams during the off-season. The 15-year-old is in the same half of the draw as Williams and they could be set for a quarter-final clash at Melbourne Park after Gauff reached the third round earlier on Wednesday. Teenage sensation Gauff survived a three-set thriller against Sorana Cirstea to book a third-round showdown with defending champion Naomi Osaka for the second Grand Slam in a row. The 15-year-old American has quickly become a crowd favourite in her debut appearance at the tournament and drew on that support to haul herself back into the match after going a set down, rallying for a 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory over the Romanian.