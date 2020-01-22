Interview: ‘Pokemon’ homage ‘Temtem’ jumps into Early Access

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, they say, but you can evolve a Pokémon. If you evolved the “Pokémon” franchise, would it turn into “Temtem”? We talked to the game’s Creative Director to find out more.

“Temtem” is finally ready for the big time.

It’s big in terms of inspiration — the “Pokémon” series has popped out over 60 titles in a 24-year span, plus animated shows and a bunch of movies — and big in terms of its own ambitions.

“Temtem” doesn’t just overhaul the Pokémon bestiary with a multitude of original designs, redefined combat or a six-island story.

It throws open multiplayer to accommodate a bustling online world, players from all corners of the globe coming in to trade, fight, chill, and chat, setting out on co-op adventures and checking out customizable homes.

“I think the main reason for our success is the community-oriented development,” wrote Guillermo Andrades, Game Director on “Temtem,” communicating over email the week before its Early Access release.

“Ever since we started thinking about the idea of ‘Temtem’, the community has always been present in its development.”

“We’re gathering every bit of feedback we can and trying to create the game most of the fans (including us) have always wanted.”

Well, what did fans want? The massively multiplayer aspect was a lighting rod for attention in 2018, but what “Temtem” really offers is a fresh if unofficial burst of innovation — even a glimpse into the future of “Pokémon” as a whole.

“We can be profitable with just a really small fraction of [Pokémon players],” Andrades pointed out, “so we can take more ‘risks’ in terms of features.”

And “Temtem” is pulling from a number of other influences to create a unique experience.

Customizable houses in a friendly environment might spark associations with “Animal Crossing” or “Stardew Valley.”

Then there’s the battle system, something Andrades was especially keen to highlight.

“They look like typical Pokémon battles, but if you dig a bit there’s so many changes that they feel totally different.”

By pitting not one but two pairs of Temtem against each other, battles are immediately more nuanced. Conveniently for the online adventurer, two-player co-op also becomes a natural next step.

Further changing up the “Pokémon” formula is a pick-or-ban system more commonly seen in eSports staples like “Dota 2” and “League of Legends.”

Once in combat, Temtems draw upon depleting Stamina reserves (just like in a “Dark Souls” game), preventing overdependence on a single fighter; a novel Synergy system then further rewards teamwork.

What’s next for ‘Temtem’?

This current Early Access phase is limited to PC, with the full game expected on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles in 2021.

Between now and then, players can look forward to new islands and story content, new Temtem and new features, Andrades teases, with an official public roadmap due in the next few weeks.